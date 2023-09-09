Paul Needham
Am 8. und 9. September findet das Waldstraßenfest in der Südlichen Waldstraße in Karlsruhe statt. Neben Musik und Kulinarik gibt es auch Tanzaufführungen und Handwerk zu bieten.
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham
Waldstraßenfest 2023
Bild: Paul Needham